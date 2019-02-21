Pakistan HC reserves verdict on Nawaz Sharif​'s plea for suspension of sentence on medical grounds

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani high court Wednesday reserved its judgment on former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's plea, seeking suspension of his sentence in a corruption case on medical grounds.

Sharif, 69, has been serving a seven-year sentence at Kotlakhpat jail in Lahore after being convicted in the Al Azizia case by an accountability court.

Sharif through his counsel Khawaja Haris last month filed application seeking bail on health grounds after developing heart-related complications.

A two-member bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) comprising Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard the plea.

Haris presented the medical reports of Sharif and said the health of former prime minister was not stable and he should be given bail.

The court after hearing the arguments reserved the verdict without giving any date to announce it.

Sharif is currently in Jinnah Hospital in Lahore where he was shifted last week from jail.

The doctors are evaluating his condition and conducting tests before deciding medical interventions.