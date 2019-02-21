Home World

PM Modi arrives in South Korea on two-day visit to bolster strategic ties 

This is his second visit to the Republic of Korea since 2015 and a second summit meeting with President Moon Jae-in.

SEOUL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here Thursday on a two-day visit to strengthen India's strategic ties with South Korea and seek to enhance bilateral cooperation in diverse areas, including trade and investment.

Ahead of his visit, the prime minister described South Korea as an important partner for India's key initiatives such as 'Make in India', and said as fellow democracies the two countries share values and vision for regional and global peace.

Modi is visiting South Korea on the invitation of President Moon Jae-in.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Raveesh Kumar said the visit would strengthen India's special strategic partnership with South Korea and add dynamism to the Look East Policy.

During the visit, Prime Minister Modi will have bilateral and business engagements, unveil a bust of Mahatma Gandhi and accept the Seoul Peace Prize conferred upon him, Kumar said in a tweet.

Earlier in his departure statement, Modi said his visit is reflective of the importance "we both attach to our relationship".

"We regard the Republic of Korea as a valued friend, a nation with which we have a Special Strategic Partnership. As fellow democracies, India and the ROK have shared values and a shared vision for regional and global peace," the prime minister said.

"As fellow market economies, our needs and strengths are complementary. South Korea is an important partner for our 'Make in India' initiative as well as in our 'Start-Up India' and 'Clean India' initiatives," Modi said.

He said collaboration between the two in the field of science and technology is encouraging, with joint research ranging from basic to advanced sciences.

"Our people to people ties and exchanges, as always, provide the bedrock of our ties of friendship," he said.

"Working together, we are determined to take our relationship forward as a 'future oriented partnership for People, Prosperity and Peace'," the prime minister said.

