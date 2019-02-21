Home World

'Suicide is not fashion': Burberry removes 'noose' hoodie after model complains of insensitivity

Model Liz Kennedy, who took part in Sunday's catwalk show, wrote that she was particularly affected by the item because of "an experience with suicide in my family".

Published: 21st February 2019 01:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2019 01:37 AM   |  A+A-

burberry_hoodie

Burberry's noose hoodie (Photo | Twitter)

By AFP

LONDON: British fashion house Burberry on Wednesday said it was removing from its collection a hoodie shown during London Fashion Week that included a knot shaped like a noose.

Model Liz Kennedy, who took part in Sunday's catwalk show, wrote that she was particularly affected by the item because of "an experience with suicide in my family".

"Suicide is not fashion. It is not glamorous nor edgy," the model wrote on Instagram, adding that "it is beyond me how you could let a look resembling a noose hanging from a neck out on the runway".

Burberry's chief executive Marco Gobbetti said in a statement that he had called Kennedy to apologise.

"I am so deeply sorry for the distress that has been caused as a result of one of the pieces in my show on Sunday," chief creative officer Riccardo Tisci said.

"While the design was inspired by a nautical theme, I realise that it was insensitive," he wrote.

"It does not reflect my values nor Burberry's and we have removed it from the collection".

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Burberry Burberry hoodie noose suicide

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
I-League row: Is Minerva Punjab's no-show at Real Kashmir game justified? | Ranjit Bajaj | BFC
Gallery
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
The biennial edition of International Aerospace and Defence Exhibition - Aero India 2019 was inaugurated by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (Photo | EPS)
Aero India 2019: Slain Surya Kiran pilot honoured with 'missing man' formation, other highlights 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp