Telangana man shot dead during robbery attempt in Florida, three arrested

Aihik Sur By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a case of attempted robbery, a 40-year-old man from Raheemkhanpet village in Yadadri Bhongir district was shot dead by a person in Florida, United States on Tuesday night. Local police have arrested three persons in connection to the case and have slapped murder and conspiracy charges on them.

On Tuesday night at around 8.15 pm(Florida time), K Govardhan Reddy, who used to work as a clerk in Quick Fill gas station near Beulah Community, between Baldwin County line and Pensacola City limits, was allegedly shot dead by 24-year-old Efidarius Bryant, Escambia County Sherrif police officials said.

Screen grabs from CCTV footages show that Bryant, wearing a hoodie and a mask, pointing a gun towards the counter, behind which Govardhan was standing. The other two arrested are 24-year-old Kiendra Smith and Crystal Clausell (32). Addressing a press conference, chief deputy of Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said, "He (Kiendra) entered the store first, cased the joint and then left when Efidarius was coming into do the robbery."

Earlier in the day, Escambia County Sherrif officials had put up a Facebook post where they said that, while responding to a 911 call from the station, they found the "deceased clerk with multiple gunshot wounds." They had also put out the pictures of the suspects and had asked for help from locals in identifying them. They later posted that the three suspects had been arrested, along with their photos: "Arrested: Efidarius Gemeateus Bryant, DOB: 8/24/89, Keandra Martez Smith, DOB: 11/26/95, and Crystal Elaine Clausell, DOB: 1/15/85. Efidarius Gemeateus Bryant and Keandra Martez Smith have been arrested for Felony Murder and Conspiracy to Commit Robbery. Crystal Elaine Clausell has been arrested for Conspiracy to Commit Robbery."

Speaking to Express, Venkat Ramesh, a cousin of Govardhan from Uppal, said, "We received word around 11 am from our relatives staying there that Govardhan was shot dead by an African American man. We haven't heard anything else since then."

Reddy's father Kotha Narsi Reddy, is a retired army personnel and his mother Padma is a housewife. Govardhan's wife and two teenage daughters stay with his parents at Raheemkhanpet village in Yadadri Bhongir.

"We want help for Govardhan's body to reach us safely. We also want help from the State government because he is the only son in the family, and has a family with two children," Ramesh said adding that Govardhan was set to return to the country soon.

Meahwile condolence message poured in from social media from well-wishers of Govardhan, who has been living in the USA for the last five years. "I feel like Reddy was family for most of us out here in Beulah. Appreciated his kindness. You always felt better walking out of the store than when you just arrived! #JUSTICE FOR REDDY," commented one Sheree Baker on social media.

(With inputs from online desk)