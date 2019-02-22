Home World

Beware of fraud UAE job offers, Consulate General of India warns

In a statement, the Consulate said they have come across at least two fraud job offers made to Indian nationals in the name of UAE companies.

DUBAI: Consulate General of India in Dubai on Thursday asked job seekers to stay away from fraudulent job advertisements luring Indians to the UAE.

The Consulate said "job seekers should not fall prey to such bogus job offers and in case of any doubt, may seek clarification from the Consulate by sending an email to Vice Consul (Labour) at labour.dubai@mea.gov.in and copy to cgoffice.dubai@mea.gov.in".

The Consulate also attached a fake job offer for English Lecturer from a university in the UAE.

The document details a lucrative salary and numerous perks, some of whom seem too good to be true.

However, there was a catch in the letter, shared by the Consulate.

It asks the candidate to "pay for visa and work permit processing, as a proof of readiness and seriousness to join our team", which is not the procedure as the employer is required to pay for these services.

