20 killed in China mining accident

The accident took place in the Xilingol League in Inner Mongolia on Saturday morning, it said.

Coal India will close down high-risk mines that are beyond mitigation. (File photo | AP)

By PTI

SHANGHAI: Twenty mining staff were killed in northern China on Saturday and another 30 injured when a vehicle that was transporting them underground experienced brake failure and lost control, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Fifteen people were killed on the spot and five others died later.

The 30 who were injured were in stable condition, it added.

No further details on the accident were given and the report did not say what type of mine it was.

The accident is under investigation.

Deadly mining accidents remain common in China despite efforts to improve conditions and crack down on illegal mines, particularly those that produce coal.

In October, 21 miners died in eastern Shandong province in a tunnel collapse.

China mining accident

