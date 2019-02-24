Home World

21 killed in bus accident at mining company in China

The Ministry of Emergency Management has sent a working team to guide and assist rescue and investigation at the site.

Published: 24th February 2019 12:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2019 12:01 PM   |  A+A-

Car Accident

For representational purposes

By PTI

BEIJING: At least 21 people were killed and 29 others injured after a vehicle lost control due to faulty brakes at a mining company in northern China, authorities said Sunday.

The accident occurred around 8:20 am Saturday at a lead, zinc and silver mine under Yinman Mining Company in West Ujimqin Banner, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

The regional emergency management department said the vehicle taking the 50 workers to the underground operation lost control due to brake failure and crashed into the side of the tunnel.

The injured have been hospitalised. The Ministry of Emergency Management has sent a working team to guide and assist rescue and investigation at the site.

Executives of the company have been placed under travel restrictions while the investigation is underway, the ministry said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
China bus accident Bus accident Beijing

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp