Home World

'Atmosphere beginning to thaw' after meeting Indian leaders: PTI leader Ramesh Kumar Vankwani

PTI lawmaker Ramesh Kumar Vankwani met Prime Minister Modi and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj last week to send a positive note to the Indian leaders.

Published: 24th February 2019 07:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2019 07:35 PM   |  A+A-

Ramesh Kumar Vankwani

PTI lawmaker Ramesh Kumar Vankwani. (ANI photo)

By PTI

LAHORE: A Pakistani lawmaker from Prime Minister Imran Khan's party has met top Indian leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as Islamabad started backdoor contacts with New Delhi to defuse tensions between the two sides in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack, a media report said Sunday.

"The government has begun backdoor contacts with India and the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, who was in India last week, has met Prime Minister Modi and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj," the Express Tribune reported. "I have communicated a positive note to the Indian leaders and I hope there will now be a change in their behaviour," Vankwani said on Saturday while talking to the paper over telephone.

He also met Minster of State for External Affairs General VK Singh, who has also served as the chief of the Indian Army. The Sindh-based PTI leader, who is a lawmaker on minority seat, is in India as part of a 220-member delegation from 185 countries who attended the Kumbh Mela on an invite of the Indian government.

His visit comes amid heightened tensions between the two countries in the wake of February 14 suicide attack by Jaish-e-Mohammad that killed at least 40 CRPF soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Days after the Pulwama attack, Prime Minister Modi said security forces have been given free hand to avenge the dastardly act. Vankwani said he met Modi during an event and the Indian Prime Minister met him warmly, the paper reported.

He said he told Modi that he had come with a positive message and wanted to return with a positive message. He said later on Modi's directive, Swaraj also held a 25-minute-long meeting with him, the paper said. "I told the Indian foreign minister that in Pakistan its captain's (Imran Khan) government now; he is a Pathan and he does what he says.  We assure you that no Pakistani institution is involved in Pulwama attack. If India provides evidence, we will facilitate the investigation," the paper quoted Vankwani as saying.

According to the PTI leader, he told Swaraj that the two countries need to take lessons from past and not to hold on to it. "Enmity can be brought to an end by befriending the enemy," he said, adding that he himself has returned after Ganga Ashnan (ablution) and never tells lies. "I told them that we need to get out of politics of accusations," he was quoted as saying by the paper.

According to Vankwani, after the meeting he "felts that the atmosphere was beginning to thaw." "Indian PM during his Rajasthan rally has hinted at holding dialogue with Pakistan," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Imran Khan PTI India Pakistan tensions Pulwama Terror Attack Ramesh Kumar Vankwani India pakistan relations PTI leader Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rami Malek accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' at the Oscars. (Photo | AP)
OSCARS 2019: This is how Rami Malek identified with late Freddie Mercury
Senior journalist Priya Ramani outside the Patiala House Court after getting bail in a defamation case filed by former Union Minister M J Akbar, in New Delhi on 25 February,2019. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
M J Akbar defamation case: Priya Ramani gets bail
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp