Kerala woman dies in road accident in Dubai

Reeja Varghese and her husband Varghese Koshy were going to attend service at a church when Koshy lost control of his vehicle and rammed into a truck.

Published: 24th February 2019 05:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2019 05:13 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

DUBAI: An Indian woman died when her husband lost control of his vehicle and rammed into a truck while going to a church here, according to a media report on Sunday. Her husband, who was critically injured in the accident, was admitted to Dubai's Rashid Hospital, it said.

The couple, Reeja Varghese and her husband Varghese Koshy - hailing from Tiruvalla town in Kerala, was going to attend service at St Gregorios Indian Orthodox Church's Dubai cathedral when the accident happened on Friday, the Khaleej Times reported.

According to police, Varghese lost control of his vehicle and rammed it into a truck. Reeja, who died on the spot, and Varghese were extricated from the mangled remains of the vehicle after cutting it with the help of hydraulic cutters, they said. The body will be handed over to family after completion of legal and administrative procedures, the police said.

