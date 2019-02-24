Home World

Over 150 India-built houses in Sri Lanka handed over to beneficiaries

With a grant of over USD 350 million, the project had the largest Indian grant assistance in any country with about 47,000 out of 63,000 houses built.

Published: 24th February 2019 07:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2019 07:54 PM   |  A+A-

Sri Lanka flag

Representational image. (File Photo|AFP)

By PTI

COLOMBO: Over 150 houses, built by India under the Indian Housing Project in Sri Lanka, were on Sunday handed over to the residents of the country's plantation area.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Sri Lanka's Minister for Hill country New Villages, Infrastructure and Community Development Palani Digambaram, jointly handed over around 155 houses to the beneficiaries in a special ceremony at Bridwell Estate in Bogawantalawa, Hatton, an official statement from the Indian High Commissioner said.

Wickremesinghe also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian government for the development support extended by India.

Several Members of Parliament and Central Provincial Council, senior officials from Plantation Human Development Trust (PHDT), Implementing Agency - Sri Lanka Red Cross, Bogawantalawa Regional Plantation Company and a large number of people from the region attended the function. Sandhu also congratulated the owners of the newly-built independent houses.

With a grant of over USD 350 million, the largest Indian grant assistance project in any country abroad, about 47,000 out of 63,000 houses have been built under the Indian Housing Project.

Expressing India's support for realisation of Sri Lanka's developmental priorities, the Indian High Commissioner said that the government and the people of India are committed to participate with the people of Sri Lanka in their journey towards greater peace and prosperity, the statement said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sri Lanka Indian Housing Project India Sri Lanka ties Ranil Wickremesinghe India grant Sri Lanka Sri Lanka housing

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rami Malek accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' at the Oscars. (Photo | AP)
OSCARS 2019: This is how Rami Malek identified with late Freddie Mercury
Senior journalist Priya Ramani outside the Patiala House Court after getting bail in a defamation case filed by former Union Minister M J Akbar, in New Delhi on 25 February,2019. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
M J Akbar defamation case: Priya Ramani gets bail
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp