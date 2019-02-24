Over 150 India-built houses in Sri Lanka handed over to beneficiaries

By PTI

COLOMBO: Over 150 houses, built by India under the Indian Housing Project in Sri Lanka, were on Sunday handed over to the residents of the country's plantation area.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Sri Lanka's Minister for Hill country New Villages, Infrastructure and Community Development Palani Digambaram, jointly handed over around 155 houses to the beneficiaries in a special ceremony at Bridwell Estate in Bogawantalawa, Hatton, an official statement from the Indian High Commissioner said.

Wickremesinghe also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian government for the development support extended by India.

Several Members of Parliament and Central Provincial Council, senior officials from Plantation Human Development Trust (PHDT), Implementing Agency - Sri Lanka Red Cross, Bogawantalawa Regional Plantation Company and a large number of people from the region attended the function. Sandhu also congratulated the owners of the newly-built independent houses.

With a grant of over USD 350 million, the largest Indian grant assistance project in any country abroad, about 47,000 out of 63,000 houses have been built under the Indian Housing Project.

Expressing India's support for realisation of Sri Lanka's developmental priorities, the Indian High Commissioner said that the government and the people of India are committed to participate with the people of Sri Lanka in their journey towards greater peace and prosperity, the statement said.