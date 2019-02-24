Home World

Pakistan sets up 'Crisis Management Cell' amid simmering Indo-Pak tension over Pulwama terror attack

The cell will keep all stakeholders updated over border situation and diplomatic contacts, Foreign Office spokesperson Muhammad Faisal was quoted as saying by The Express Tribune.

Published: 24th February 2019

Indian flag, Pakistan flag

For representational purposes (File | AFP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has set up a "Crisis Management Cell" in the wake of the simmering Indo-Pak tension following the February 14 Pulwama terror attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed that killed 40 CRPF personnel, according to a media report on Saturday.

The cell was set up in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It will remain operational throughout the week without any break, it said.

The move comes a day after India moved 100 additional companies (nearly 10,000 personnel) of paramilitary troops to Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack.

TAGS
Crisis Management Cell Pakistan Jaish-e-Mohammed Pulwama terror attack

