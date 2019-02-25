European Union to boost collaboration with Nepal Army: Official

By PTI

KATHMANDU: The European Union is ready to strengthen its collaboration with the Nepal Army, the 28-member bloc's Ambassador to Nepal Veronica Cody has said.

Ambassador Cody met with Nepal's Army chief Gen Purnachandra Thapa at the Army Headquarters on Monday and they discussed matters of mutual interest, including promotion of bilateral cooperation in different sectors, a statement said.

During the meeting, Cody appreciated the Nepal Army's "valuable contributions" in natural disaster relief, it said.

She said the EU was ready to strengthen its collaboration with the Nepal Army and help in capacity building of the armed forces, the army said in the statement.