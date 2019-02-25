Home World

'Fully prepared' for befitting response to 'any India aggression': Pakistan Army

Days after the attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said security forces were given a free hand to avenge the dastardly act.

Published: 25th February 2019 10:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2019 10:25 PM   |  A+A-

File Image of Pakistan Army. | AFP

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: A top Pakistan Army official said on Monday that his country's armed forces are "fully prepared" for a befitting response to "any Indian aggression or misadventure".

Army spokesman Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor said that Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa met Air chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan and the two chiefs deliberated on the operational environment including threat and response.

ALSO READ | Imran Khan allows registered Afghan refugees to open bank accounts in Pakistan

"Both chiefs expressed satisfaction on readiness, coordination and synergy. Pakistan Armed Forces are fully prepared for a befitting response to any Indian aggression or misadventure," he added.

His statement came amid heightened tension between India and Pakistan after the February 14 suicide attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad terror group that killed 40 CRPF soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Days after the attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said security forces were given a free hand to avenge the dastardly act.

Ghafoor said Gen Bajwa also visited Headquarters Rawalpindi Corps, where he was briefed on the operational situation and state of readiness along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary (WB).

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan Army Indian Aggression

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Surgical Strike 2: Pak Foreign Minister on what happened at Balakot
Surgical Strike 2.0: This is what Balakot residents have to say
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp