Home World

Vietnam vows 'maximum level' security for Trump-Kim summit

Although many experts are sceptical that Kim will give up the nukes he likely sees as his best guarantee of a continued rule, there was palpable, carnival-like excitement among many in Hanoi.

Published: 25th February 2019 02:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2019 02:51 PM   |  A+A-

U. S. President Donald Trump with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un. (Photo: File / AP)

By PTI

HANOI: With North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on an armoured train barreling through China toward Vietnam's capital, and US President Donald Trump about to board a jet for Hanoi, Vietnamese officials scrambled Monday to finish preparation for a rushed summit that will capture global attention.

Officials in Hanoi said they had about 10 days to prepare for the summit ' much less than the nearly two months they said Singapore was given for the first Trump-Kim meeting last year' but still vowed to provide airtight security for two leaders.

"Security will be at the maximum level," Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung told reporters at a briefing meant to showcase the nation's efforts to welcome Kim and Trump.

Another official, Nguyen Manh Hung, the leader of the information ministry, said that the 3,000 journalists from 40 countries expected in Hanoi could rely on his agency as "you'd count on a family member."

The world will be watching as the Trump and Kim deal with one of Asia's biggest security challenges: North Korea's pursuit of a nuclear program that stands on the verge of viably threatening any target on the planet.

ALSO READ | US to delay China tariff increase: Donald Trump

Although many experts are sceptical that Kim will give up the nukes he likely sees as his best guarantee of a continued rule, there was palpable, carnival-like excitement among many in Hanoi as the final preparations were put in place.

T-shirts were being sold that bear Kim's face, along with the phrase "Rocket Man," a nod to the insulting nickname Trump gave Kim in 2017, when North Korean weapons tests and back-and-forth threats by the leaders had many fearing war.

Kindergarteners dressed in traditional Korean Hanbok were practicing songs meant to welcome Kim.

Grinning tourists were posing in front of the hundreds of U.S. and North Korean flags around the city.

The ultra-tight security will be appreciated by North Korean authorities, who are extremely vigilant about the safety of Kim, the third member of his family to rule the North in absolute power.

Kim's decision to take a train, not a plane, may have been influenced by a better ability to control security.

When Kim flew to Singapore, the North borrowed a Chinese plane.

Vietnam is eager to show off its huge economic and development improvements since the destruction of the Vietnam War, but the country also tolerates no dissent and is able to provide the kind of firm hand not allowed by more democratic potential hosts.

Take the reaction to two men impersonating Kim and Trump who'd been posing for pictures with curious onlookers ahead of the summit.

Last week, the Kim lookalike, whose name is Lee Howard Ho Wun, posted on Facebook that about 15 police or immigration officers demanded a mandatory "interview" and threatened him with deportation.

He said officials later told him that his visa was invalid and he had to leave the country.

"I feel a little bit annoyed," the Hong Kong-based impersonator, who uses the name Howard X, said as he checked out of his hotel.

"But what is to be expected of a one-party state with no sense of humor?" Vietnam has also announced an unprecedented traffic ban along a possible arrival route of for Kim.

The Communist Party's Nhan Dan newspaper quoted the Roads Department as saying the ban will affect the 169-kilometer stretch of Highway One from Dong Dang, on the border with China, to Hanoi.

Hundreds of soldiers guarded the area near the Dong Dang railway station Monday ahead of Kim's expected arrival.

Kim may get off his train in Dong Dang and finish his journey to Hanoi by car.

There are high expectations for the Hanoi summit after a vague declaration at the first meeting, in June in Singapore, that disappointed many.

Trump, via Twitter, has worked to temper those expectations, predicting before he left for Hanoi a "continuation of the progress" made in Singapore but adding a tantalizing nod to "Denuclearization?" He also said that Kim knows that "without nuclear weapons, his country could fast become one of the great economic powers anywhere in the World."

North Korea has spent decades, at great political and economic sacrifice, building its nuclear program, and there is widespread skepticism among experts that the North will give away that program cheaply.

South Korean media has reported that Trump and Kim might strike a deal that stops short of a hoped-for roadmap for full North Korean denuclearization.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on "Fox News Sunday" that he was hoping for a "substantive step forward."

He cautioned, "it may not happen, but I hope that it will."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kim Jong Un Donald Trump Trump-Kim Le Hoai Trung

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rami Malek accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' at the Oscars. (Photo | AP)
OSCARS 2019: This is how Rami Malek identified with late Freddie Mercury
Senior journalist Priya Ramani outside the Patiala House Court after getting bail in a defamation case filed by former Union Minister M J Akbar, in New Delhi on 25 February,2019. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
M J Akbar defamation case: Priya Ramani gets bail
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp