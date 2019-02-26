Home World

European Union court rules halal meat cannot get organic label

The EU Court of Justice said Tuesday that such labelling aims to ensure products have been obtained in observance of the highest standards in animal welfare.

Representational image.

By PTI

PARIS: The European Union's top court has ruled that the EU organic food logo cannot be used on meat derived from animals that have been slaughtered in accordance with religious rites without first being stunned.

The court says the stunning technique significantly reduces animal suffering. A French animal welfare association brought the case in 2012, arguing that halal beef shouldn't be labelled organic.

The ruling states that the practice of ritual slaughter as part of which an animal may be killed without first being stunned is authorised by an exception to the general rule in the EU to ensure observance of the freedom of religion.

