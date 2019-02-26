Home World

India creating 'hysteria': Pakistan President Arif Alvi on IAF air strikes

Pakistan President Arif Alvi says India has created hysteria in the wake of this month's attack on Indian troops in the disputed Kashmir region.

Published: 26th February 2019 01:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2019 01:46 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan President Arif Alvi

Pakistan President Arif Alvi (File | AP)

By Associated Press

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's President Arif Alvi says India has created "hysteria" in the wake of this month's attack on Indian troops in the disputed Kashmir region.

Addressing an international conference on media and conflict, Alvi on Tuesday warned that rhetoric "can lead to war." He did not address an overnight incursion by Indian fighter jets. India says the jets struck a terrorist training camp, killing a large number of militants. Pakistan says there were no casualties.

ALSO READ: Mirage 2000 fighter jets drop 1,000 kg bombs across LoC, destroy terror camp

Jaish-e-Mohammad, a militant group based in Pakistan, claimed the Feb, 14 attack. But Pakistan has denied any involvement in the bombing, which it says was planned and executed "indigenously."

Alvi warned Tuesday that "we know how to defend ourselves."

12 Mirage 2000 fighter jets from the IAF struck a major Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) camp across the LoC at 3.30 am and destroyed it, the Indian foreign secretary confirmed on Tuesday morning.

The pre-dawn operation saw 1000 kg bombs being dropped to target the camp that the foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale said was situated on a hilltop in a jungle in Balakot.

Sources confirmed that the camp was located in Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.

(With inputs from Online Desk)

