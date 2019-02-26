Home World

Pakistan FM calls emergency meeting after IAF air strikes in PoK

The Indian action came 12 days after Pakistan-based JeM carried out a terror attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama in Kashmir, killing around 40 personnel and injuring five others.

Published: 26th February 2019 11:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2019 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

Shah_Mahmood_Qureshi

Shah Mahmood Qureshi​ (Photo | Facebook)

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday convened an emergency meeting at the foreign office in Islamabad to discuss the situation Indian Air Force carried out aerial strikes at major terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. 

According to Radio Pakistan, the meeting is being attended by former foreign secretaries and senior ambassadors.

The air strike, in which 12 Mirage 2000 jets took part, was carried around 3:30 am, IAF sources told ANI. The jets dropped 1000 Kg bombs on terror camps across the LoC (Line of Control), completely destroying them, sources added. Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) control rooms were also destroyed in the strikes. 

READ| India's 'dream' of isolating Pakistan will never be fulfilled: Shah Mahmood Qureshi​

The Indian action came 12 days after Pakistan-based JeM carried out a terror attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama in Kashmir, killing around 40 personnel and injuring five others.

The terror attack had led to nationwide outrage, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had vowed to punish those behind the attack.

Entire world community expressed solidarity with India after the deadly terror attack. The US said it supports India's "Right to self-defence" in the back of the attack. 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shah Mahmood Qureshi Indian Air Force India air strike

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Surgical Strike 2: Pak Foreign Minister on what happened at Balakot
Surgical Strike 2.0: This is what Balakot residents have to say
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp