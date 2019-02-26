Home World

Pakistan resorts to ceasefire violation in Rajouri, Indian forces retaliate

Officials said the Pakistan army resorted to small arms firing along the LoC in Nowshera sector early Tuesday but there was no report of any casualty, officials said.

Published: 26th February 2019 02:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2019 02:51 PM   |  A+A-

Indian army soldiers patrol near the Line of Control

Indian army soldiers patrol near the Line of Control. Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | File)

By PTI

JAMMU: The Pakistan army violated ceasefire for the fourth consecutive day Tuesday shelling forward posts along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, prompting a befitting response from the Indian forces, officials said.

The Pakistani army violated ceasefire even as India conducted a major preemptive strike on Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest camp early Tuesday to prevent suicide attacks being planned by the Pakistan-based terror group, killing a large number of terrorists and trainers.

Officials said the Pakistan army resorted to small arms firing along the LoC in Nowshera sector early Tuesday but there was no report of any casualty, officials said.

The Pakistani troops resorted to heavy mortar shelling in the forward areas along LoC in Nowshera late Monday night as well, inviting strong retaliation from the Indian forces, they said.

The Pakistan army has resorted to firing and mortar shelling on forward posts and civilian areas along the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch districts on seven of the last eight days.

At about 18.30 hours on Monday, Pakistan launched unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing small arms along the LoC in Nowshera sector.

They had violated the ceasefire agreement in the same sector on Sunday as well by shelling with mortars and firing small arms.

The year 2018 witnessed the highest number of ceasefire violations  2,936  by Pakistani troops in the last 15 years along the Indo-Pak border.

Pakistan continues to violate the ceasefire understanding of 2003 despite repeated calls for restraint and adherence to the agreement during flag meetings between the border-guarding forces of the two countries, the officials said.

Amid rising tension between India and Pakistan following the Pulwama terror attack and increasing ceasefire violations, the people along the LoC and the International Border (IB) in this region are living under constant fear, they said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
pakistan air strike IAF attack pulwama Pulwama attack Pulwama Terror Attack Surgical strike 2 Payback for pulwama

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Surgical Strike 2: Pak Foreign Minister on what happened at Balakot
Surgical Strike 2.0: This is what Balakot residents have to say
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp