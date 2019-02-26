Home World

Trai to decide on rules for Internet calling, messaging firms soon

The telecom sector at MWC has been displaying technology and sharing their plans around 5G services.

Published: 26th February 2019 08:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2019 08:42 PM   |  A+A-

mobile tower, signal, telecom

Representational Image

By PTI

BARCELONA: Telecom regulator Trai will release its recommendations on the regulatory framework for over-the-top (OTT) services in a couple of months, its chairman R S Sharma said Tuesday.

"We already have a paper on OTT (over-the-top). We will come out with appropriate recommendations and regulations in near future.  A couple of months from now," Sharma said at the Mobile World Congress 2019 here.

The telecom sector at MWC has been displaying technology and sharing their plans around 5G services.

The business of 5G will be dominated by a data-related business which is expected to blur differences between services provided by Internet companies and telecom service providers. The sector has been talking about same set of rules for companies providing similar services.

Last week, global industry body GSM Association Director General Mats Granryd said globally telecom companies should be regulated at par with Internet firms as they are planning to move beyond providing just connectivity to adopt a data-centric business model with "intelligent connectivity" with 5G coming in.

He said India is the only country that has announced to gradually end mobile call termination rates  -- a move that will end price arbitrage between online players providing calling and messaging service and telecom operators.

Talking about evolution of new technologies and impact on regulatory jurisdictions, Sharma said, "Regulatory systems will continue to develop as technology develops. Our approach is regulator should not become hindrance." Besides this, Sharma said all telecom operators will have to put in place blockchain based system to curb pesky call and messaging menace from March 1 and no extension will be granted to them.

Indian enterprise messaging firm Tanla Solutions announced here that it has installed the first system to stop pesky calls and mesaging system as per Trai rule on Vodafone Idea network that has gone live from Tuesday onwards.

"This initiative would perhaps be the largest use case for Blockchain in the world with potential transactional volumes of above 10 billion per month. We are confident that it will empower the billion plus mobile users," Uday Reddy, CMD, Tanla Solutions said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TRAI Mobile World Congress 5G Services

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sushma Swaraj. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Sushma Swaraj raises Pulwama concerns with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi
Pakistan Prime Minsiter Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Imran Khan says Pak capable of crossing borders and taking military action in Indian territory
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp