Balakot air strikes: Anger, denial and bluster in Pakistan

Ramananda Sengupta By

Express News Service

There were mixed reactions in Pakistan as reports of the Indian Air Force strike on a terror camp in Balakot started trickling in.

While the government and the media were in denial, with TV anchors and senior journalists questioning the authenticity of the mission, others asked for proof of the action and evidence.

Syed, a Twitter user from Pakistan, claimed that “So a friend from the area has confirmed that madressa Taleem-ul-Quran (it’s board says run by Hazrat Maulana Masood Azhar) at Mansehra (Balakot) was hit, & there are ~10 ambulances around. But the area is now sealed. Local students told him, ziada nahi marai bachatt hogae.”

But he was immediately attacked by other Pakistanis who accused him of being an Indian stooge.

Syed’s tweeted was endorsed by Ayesha Siddiqa, one of Pakistan’s foremost military analysts, who after wondering if “Has anyone woken up Imran Khan?” asked: “A question that @SMQureshiPTI (Pakistan’s foreign minister) must answer or @OfficialDGISPR (military spokesperson) that even if payload jettisoned the question is how were IAF planes allowed to come that deep?... If Indian presser is to be believed then it seems Indian intelligence did a one up on its counter-part as they had exact info about the camp and who was running it?”

“Even if payload jettisoned and aircraft left it is redrawing red lines. Let’s see where the diplomatic war goes now,” she said, adding: “Seems like we can’t defend Abbottabad,” referring to the military cantonment where US forces had found and killed Al Qaeda chieftain Osama Bin Laden.

“Wonder what telephone bills look like at Foreign Office as @SMQureshiPTI fearing the worst, called up everyone and their grandmother asking for restraint from India. Every one had one message, "reign in terrorists", tweeted veteran journalist Mariana Babar.

Senior Pakistani journalist Hamid Mir, however, was skeptical in his response. “If it was a successful strike why Indian Defence or Foreign Minister never addressed the press conference. Why Foreign Secretary was asked to read a statement and why he never took any questions from media?” he asked, demanding that India provide proof.

Salim Safi, a Pakistani defence analyst, opined that India had declared war with this ‘violation’. He insisted that “India should be given a strong message.” He was supported by another analyst Sohail Warraich, who said, “All the parties should unite and show that Pakistan will defend its territory. We should be like a wall and give a strong message.”

“There is nothing uglier than people cheering for war,” opined Fatima Bhutto, niece of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

“Nothing uglier. Nothing more ignorant than cheering for war. May sense prevail.. Pakistan Zindabad” agreed Pakistani actress Mahira Khan.

Another actress, Armeena Rana Khan, condemning Bollywood celebrities for ‘glorifying war.’

“I’m watching some of these Bollywood accounts in dismay, glorifying war. People should take note: In the future, these particular individuals shouldn’t be allowed to preach peace to the world. Artists are supposed to be sane, pacifying voices,” she said.

“I’ve seen what war can do. Trust me, you will not want it once you see just how bloody and scary it can be. Nobody wins a war; humanity loses.”