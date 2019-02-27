Home World

Pakistan army calls for dialogue between New Delhi and Islamabad amid escalating tensions

His comments came after the Pakistani jets violated the Indian air space and dropped some bombs in Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, a day after the Indian Air Force carried out a strike.

Published: 27th February 2019 04:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2019 04:55 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan's army spokesman Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor . (File photo |AP)

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: Amid escalating tensions, Pakistan Army on Wednesday said it does not want a war with India as it is not a solution to problems.

"The road to peace goes through dialogue. Both countries have the capability and capacity but war is the failure of policy which India needs to understand,” Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor said at a press conference here.

His comments came after the Pakistani jets violated the Indian air space and dropped some bombs in Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, a day after the Indian Air Force carried out a strike at Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror camp in Balakot.

ALSO READ | Pakistan Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad says next 72 hours crucial

"We do not want to escalate this and want to follow a path which leads to peace. The people of both countries and region have a right to live peacefully. War is not the solution to problems. India should think with a cool mind on this offer from Pakistan," Gafoor said.

“Our message is for peace. Starting a war is easy, but where it will end, nobody knows," he added, while underlining the need for moving towards peace.

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES: Let's settle this with talks, Imran Khan tells India

"Pakistan's Armed Forces (PAF) have capability, will and people’s support. But because we are a responsible nation and want peace, we decided that, first of all, we will not take any military targets and secondly, we decided that there will be no loss of life or collateral damage in our engaging of targets. Our forces locked the targets, then in open air carried out the strikes," he added.

"Pakistan’s response is not a retaliation per se, but a demonstration of our capability, responsibility and will. It is now up to India whether they go towards peace. But if forced, we will respond,” the spokesman said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan Army Major General Asif Ghafoor India-Pakistan India fights back M17 F16

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Extremely happy that Wing Commander Abhinandan will be back - IAF
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Sending Indian pilot home as a peace gesture, Imran Khan says
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp