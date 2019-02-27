Six flights from Singapore affected by India-Pakistan tensions: Officials

By PTI

SINGAPORE: Six flights operated by Singapore Airlines and its low-cost carrier Scoot were cancelled or rerouted Wednesday amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

Pakistan Wednesday closed its airspace for commercial flights and suspended flight operations across major airports.

India also closed nine airports in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab for civilian air traffic and the entire airspace north of New Delhi was vacated.

The move came amid escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan after Indian Air Force carried out a pre-dawn air strike on terror bases in Pakistan on Tuesday.

India said Pakistan jets intruded into Indian air space in the Rajouri and Poonch sectors.

Out of the six, three were Singapore Airlines (SIA) flights headed to Europe from Singapore, Channel News Asia reported, citing an airline spokesperson.

SQ308 and SQ318 would stop in Dubai and Mumbai respectively to refuel before proceeding to London, while SQ326 would stop in Mumbai for refuelling before heading to Frankfurt, provided the aircraft was able to arrive ahead of the airport curfew, the spokesperson said.

SQ325, however, was cancelled, with its passengers transferred to other airlines.

"All other flights that overfly the affected airspace will be rerouted, but are due to operate as scheduled at this point," SIA said.

Meanwhile, more than 600 passengers were affected when Scoot cancelled two flights "due to the closure of Amritsar International Airport along with several other airports in India", said an airline spokesperson.

The cancelled flights were TR508 from Singapore to Amritsar, scheduled to depart at 3.50 pm local time, and TR509 from Amritsar to Singapore, due to have departed at 8.45 pm local time.

Affected passengers were given the option of a refund or rebooking of a flight to other Scoot destinations in India.

"Scoot will monitor the situation, which remains fluid," the airline said.