Sri Lanka concerned over Indo-Pak tensions

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it has unequivocally condemned this terrorist attack in Pulwama and stands firmly in the fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Indian flag, Pakistan flag

For representational purposes (File | AFP)

By PTI

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka said on Wednesday that it was deeply concerned about the increasing tensions between India and Pakistan after the Pulwama attack and asked the two nations to act in a manner that ensures the security, peace and stability of the entire region.

Forty Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed in a suicide attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14, sparking outrage in the country.

Following the incident, India bombed and destroyed JeM's biggest training camp in Balakot in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, about 80-km from the Line of Control (LoC) early Tuesday, killing a "very large number" of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders.

Sri Lanka requests India and Pakistan to act in a manner that ensures the security, peace and stability of the entire region, it said.

"Sri Lanka strongly supports peace and stability ion the South Asia region and all endeavours towards the diffusion of tensions including the resolution of bilateral problems through dialogue and building confidence," the statement added.

