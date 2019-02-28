Home World

'Britain's loneliest dog' finally finds home

Lurchers are primarily hunting dogs. Hundreds of people from all over the world offered to re-home him after a campaign by Little Valley Animal Shelter in Exeter, Devon, went viral, the BBC reported.

Published: 28th February 2019 09:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2019 09:02 PM   |  A+A-

Representational image of Lurcher dog.

By PTI

LONDON: A lurcher called Hector, branded as the 'loneliest dog in Britain' has finally found a home.

The two-year-old lurcher had been in a shelter for over 500 days since he was rescued over welfare concerns in 2017. A lurcher is a sighthound such as a Greyhound crossed with a terrier, herding breed, or large scenthound.

Lurchers are primarily hunting dogs. Hundreds of people from all over the world offered to re-home him after a campaign by Little Valley Animal Shelter in Exeter, Devon, went viral, the BBC reported.

The lonely lurcher, who spent more than 500 days at the shelter, had been its longest-staying resident.

"We couldn't be happier for him," the shelter said. "We can't stop smiling." Staff at Little Valley said they were overjoyed their "longest-staying resident had finally found his forever family."

The centre was "inundated" with messages from would-be owners worldwide after its campaign to re-home Hector went viral at the start of February. The shelter thanked its "amazing supporters" for helping Hector find his "happy ever after".

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lurchers loneliest dog in Britain Hector

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's World Cup hopefuls get ready for final audition
Indians wave national flag and shout slogans while they wait to welcome Indian pilot at India Pakistan border at Wagah. (Photo | AP)
Hero's welcome awaits IAF pilot at Wagah border 
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp