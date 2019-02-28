Home World

Donald Trump says US has some 'reasonably decent' news on reducing Indo-Pak tensions

In his opening statement at a press conference at the end of his second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un here, Trump said the US has some "reasonably attractive news" from Pakistan and Indi

Published: 28th February 2019 03:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2019 03:07 PM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)

By PTI

HANOI: President Donald Trump Thursday voiced confidence that the hostilities between India and Pakistan would end soon, saying he has some "reasonably decent" news with the US involved in trying to help reduce tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

In his opening statement at a press conference at the end of his second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un here, Trump said the US has some "reasonably attractive news" from Pakistan and India.

"We have been involved in trying to help them (India and Pakistan) stop and we have some reasonably decent news," he told the reporters.

"I think hopefully that (tensions) could be coming to an end, it has been going on for a long time," Trump said.

WATCH: Residents of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir flee home amid tensions

Tensions have escalated between India and Pakistan in the wake of the Pulwama attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

The US president said that there is a lot of "dislike" (between India and Pakistan).

India carried out air strikes against the biggest training camp of JeM in Balakot.

In the operation, a very large number of JeM terrorists, trainers, senior commanders and groups of jihadis who were being trained for suicide attacks were eliminated.

ALSO READ Sushma Swaraj to leave for UAE to attend OIC meet amid Pakistan threat to boycott

The facility at Balakot was headed by Yousuf Azhar, the brother-in-law of the JeM chief.

Pakistan on Wednesday claimed it shot down two Indian fighter jets over Pakistani air space and arrested a pilot.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed and many injured on February 14 in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir when a JeM suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
President Donald Trump Pay back for Pulwama India Pakistan tensions Indian pilot missing

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Extremely happy that Wing Commander Abhinandan will be back - IAF
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Sending Indian pilot home as a peace gesture, Imran Khan says
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp