Pakistan Army says troops on high alert along LoC

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Army said on Thursday that its troops are on high alert along the LoC with all required safeguards to thwart any "Indian aggression" amidst tense ties with New Delhi.

The Pakistan Army's statement came amid tensions between India and Pakistan in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack claimed by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group.

"Due to the prevailing environment, the Pakistan Army troops are on high alert along the Line of Control (LoC) with all required safeguards along the Eastern Border in place to thwart any Indian aggression," army spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor said in a statement.

FOLLOW Indo-Pak standoff LIVE UPDATES: Will release pilot Abhinandan tomorrow as peace gesture, says Imran Khan

He said that the Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Navy continued to stay fully alert.

"During the last 48 hours, Indian troops resorted to increased ceasefire violations in Kotli, Khuiratta and Tatta Pani sectors along the LoC," Ghafoor said.

Pakistan Armed Forces are in a state of readiness for all eventualities, the spokesperson added.

India carried out air strikes against the biggest training camp of JeM in Balakot on Tuesday.

WATCH: After capturing IAF pilot, Imran talks peace

In the operation, a very large number of JeM terrorists, trainers, senior commanders and groups of jihadis who were being trained for suicide attacks were eliminated.

The facility at Balakot was headed by Yousuf Azhar, the brother-in-law of the JeM chief.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed and many injured on February 14 in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir when a JeM suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.