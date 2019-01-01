Home World

Bangladesh Polls: Lawmakers to be sworn in on January 3

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), whose alliance secured only seven seats during Sunday's Presidential elections, has refused to take part in the oath-taking.

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina interacts with journalists in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

DHAKA: The newly elected Bangladesh lawmakers will be sworn in on January 3 at the Jatiya Sangsad here.

The Parliament Secretariat confirmed the news on Tuesday, reports The Daily Star. The exact time of the swearing-in has not been announced yet.

The 11th parliamentary elections were held in Bangladesh on December 30, amid violence that claimed the lives of 19 people across the nation.

The Awami League-led Grand Alliance secured a landslide victory, winning a massive 288 seats. The President of the Bangladesh Awami League party, Sheikh Hasina, is also the current Prime Minister of Bangladesh and it will be her third term in office when sworn-in.

The new government will be formed by January 28, which is also the day that the current government's term ends.

