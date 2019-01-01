Home World

Donald Trump wishes Happy New Year on Twitter to 'haters and fake media' 

"Happy New Year," Trump said to his more than 56.7 million followers on Twitter.

Published: 01st January 2019 10:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2019 10:02 PM   |  A+A-

Donald Trump. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday took a pot shot at the "haters and fake news media" in his New Year message, saying 2019 would be a fantastic year for those not suffering from "Trump derangement syndrome".

"Happy New Year," Trump said to his more than 56.7 million followers on Twitter.

"Happy new year to everyone, including the haters and the fake news media! 2019 will be a fantastic year for those not suffering from trump derangement syndrome. Just calm down and enjoy the ride, great things are happening for our country!" he said in an all-caps New Year's greeting on the popular social media site.

Trump has stayed at the White House instead of planned Christmas and New Year holidays at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida because of a partial government shutdown, due to a stalemate with the opposition Democrats on Congressional funding for a wall along the US-Mexico border.

The US President argues that a wall is essential to stop the flow of illegal immigrants inside the country while the Democrats say that building a wall is a waste of tax payers' money.

In another tweet, Trump insisted that wall was the best option.

"The Democrats, much as I suspected, have allocated no money for a new Wall.

So imaginative! The problem is, without a Wall there can be no real Border Security - and our Country must finally have a Strong and Secure Southern Border!" Trump tweeted.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Donald Trump New year message New year 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple (File | EPS)
Two women in their early 40s offer prayers at Sabarimala
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Modi, Rahul or an accidental PM - whom will India get in 2019?
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp