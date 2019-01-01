Donald Trump wishes Happy New Year on Twitter to 'haters and fake media' 

By PTI

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday took a pot shot at the "haters and fake news media" in his New Year message, saying 2019 would be a fantastic year for those not suffering from "Trump derangement syndrome".

"Happy New Year," Trump said to his more than 56.7 million followers on Twitter.

"Happy new year to everyone, including the haters and the fake news media! 2019 will be a fantastic year for those not suffering from trump derangement syndrome. Just calm down and enjoy the ride, great things are happening for our country!" he said in an all-caps New Year's greeting on the popular social media site.

HAPPY NEW YEAR TO EVERYONE, INCLUDING THE HATERS AND THE FAKE NEWS MEDIA! 2019 WILL BE A FANTASTIC YEAR FOR THOSE NOT SUFFERING FROM TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME. JUST CALM DOWN AND ENJOY THE RIDE, GREAT THINGS ARE HAPPENING FOR OUR COUNTRY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2019

Trump has stayed at the White House instead of planned Christmas and New Year holidays at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida because of a partial government shutdown, due to a stalemate with the opposition Democrats on Congressional funding for a wall along the US-Mexico border.

The US President argues that a wall is essential to stop the flow of illegal immigrants inside the country while the Democrats say that building a wall is a waste of tax payers' money.

In another tweet, Trump insisted that wall was the best option.

"The Democrats, much as I suspected, have allocated no money for a new Wall.

So imaginative! The problem is, without a Wall there can be no real Border Security - and our Country must finally have a Strong and Secure Southern Border!" Trump tweeted.