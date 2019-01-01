In Jair Bolsonaro, Benjamin Netanyahu finds a kindred spirit

Issac James Manayath By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Last week, Benjamin Netanyahu became the first Israeli Prime Minister to visit Brazil. Upon landing, he was presented with the country’s highest national decoration, accorded previously to eminent personalities such as Queen Elizabeth II of Britain and former US President Dwight D Eisenhower. The message is clear: Brazil’s new president Jair Bolsonaro views Israel as a strategic ally.

“More than partners, we will be brothers in the future, in the economy, technology, all that can bring benefit to our two countries,” Bolsonaro told reporters while visiting a synagogue in Copacabana on Saturday with his Israeli counterpart.

On his part, Netanyahu has promised to be Brazil’s partner in almost “every domain of human endeavor.”

“I’m glad that we can open a new era in Israel’s relationship with this superpower. Israel is the promised land. Brazil is the land of promise. You have been given the stewardship of this country to realize that promise. We want to be your partners in this effort, we think our cooperation can give both our people tremendous benefits in every domain of human endeavor,” he said.

Old allies decide to spice up their alliance

To a large extent, the Bolsonaro factor plays a crucial role in both countries’ sudden fascination with each other.

The 63-year-old Brazilian leader has been a vocal supporter of Israel and has promised to move his country’s embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. He has also vowed to shut the Palestinian embassy in Brazil, arguing that Palestine is not a country, and therefore, does not need an embassy. No doubt, these are music to the ears of his right-wing comrade in Jerusalem.

However, Brazil’s ties with Israel are not of recent origin, unlike the India-Israel ties, which began in 1992.

The two countries have enjoyed a long-standing relationship, dating back to the World War Two-era. As the Nazi persecution gripped parts of Europe in Hitler's wake, tens of thousands of Jews fled the continent.

A large number of them reached the shores of Brazil and found a hospitable home there.

Some had arrived in Latin America, much earlier, during the infamous Spanish Inquisition of the 15th and the 16th centuries.

Today, the country made famous by football legends like Pele and Ronaldinho, boasts the 9th largest Jewish population in the world.

In 1949, Brazil became one of the earliest countries to recognise the newly-established State of Israel. More importantly, being a member of the Israel Allies Caucus - an international pro-Israel advocacy group-- Brazil is one of a handful of countries that have outlawed anti-semitism and seeks closer ties with Jerusalem.

The two countries have also enjoyed decades of fruitful military and economic partnerships. Brazil has been one of the largest buyers of Israeli defence hardware, and also, the largest economic partner of Jerusalem in Latin America.

So, why did it take so long for an Israeli Prime Minister to visit Brazil? Today, the two countries are on the threshold of a new era in bilateral ties.

Unlike his predecessors, Bolsonaro is staunchly pro-Israel and had sought to cultivate ties with senior Israeli politicians much before he even became a prominent face in the Brazilian politics.

“Bolsonaro is a true friend of the State of Israel and during his visit to the Knesset two years ago, he told me a lot about his activities for us in Brazil,” speaker of Knesset Yuli Edelstein, a senior member of Netanyahu’s Likud party, posted on Twitter, soon after the Brazilian’s election in October.

Israel knows that the time is right to take its friendship with Brazil to the next level.

“I am certain that your election will lead to a great friendship between our nations and to a strengthening of Israel-Brazil ties,” Netanyahu told Bolsonaro in their first telephonic conversation after the latter’s victory.

Being one of the world’s largest economies and a regional military powerhouse, Brazil offers a big bounty to Jerusalem. Netanyahu did not fail to highlight this point when he called Brazil a “superpower”.

Given Jerusalem’s technological prowess and Brazil’s desperate need for it, there is scope for extensive partnership in various sectors, ranging from agriculture to domestic security.

Bolsonaro’s fixation with Israeli drones

One of the biggest challenges facing the new government in Brasilia is reigning in the country’s towering crime rate, which stands among the tallest in the world.

In 2017, on an average, 175 people were murdered each day in Brazil. The violence is fuelled by drug gangs engaged in turf wars. In August last year, the New York Times reported that “Violence stemming from drug gang battles over territory is keeping people indoors” and driving support for candidates like Jair Bolsonaro.

Along with rampant corruption, it was his predecessor’s inability to maintain law and order, which led the public to put faith in a tough leader like Bolsonaro. Therefore, it is imperative for him to reduce Brazil’s crime rate, if he is to retain people’s trust in him.

Also, as more people come out to work, the Brazilian economy, which is still convalescing from a “record-breaking” recession, would stand to gain.

Last week, the Associated Press reported that Bolsonaro had sent a team to Tel Aviv to study desalination techniques, of which Israel is a worldwide leader. The report also noted that the new Brazilian leader is interested in purchasing Israeli drones. In December, he raised some eyebrows by proposing to use combat drones to curb street violence.

Brasília is also keen to buy Israeli-manufactured surveillance cameras with facial recognition technology. Jerusalem’s expertise in this area needs little elaboration.

It was allegedly the cameras made by an Israeli technology firm that helped the FBI identify the 2013 Boston Bombing suspects.

Not just the drones and the surveillance systems, Jerusalem’s edge in other areas of security technology is also well known.

Last year, the US government had sought Israeli support to unlock smartphones. In August, the US Department of Homeland Security teamed up with an Israeli firm, known as Cellebrite Technologies, to unlock smartphones, including iPhone X. Forbes reported that Cellebrite is now the US government’s “partner of choice” when it comes to unlocking smartphones.

Why go as far as the US? Of late, the Indian law enforcement has discovered that technology from the “holy land” makes jobs much easier for them.

Remember, in September 2018, the Gujarat Police used an Israeli-made digital patrolling system to ensure security at Rajkot’s Goras Lok Mela.

Despite public opposition to Israel, dozens of countries are quietly using its technology to ensure domestic security.

And domestic security is one of the things that Brazil needs the most.

Birds of the same feather

Bolsonaro’s ultra-conservative views on women and homosexuals and his proposal to revive extraordinary rendition techniques to combat crime have earned him international opprobrium. Even before he took over the Brazilian presidency, he had become, by and large, an outcast in the global community. Therefore, he would be eager to cultivate like-minded leaders with whom he can collaborate to advance Brazil’s national interest.

In Bolsonaro eyes Netanyahu is a right fit. Not only because of what Israel can offer, but also because of the commonalities that the two leaders share.

Both need international partners. Israel’s ruthless crackdown of the Palestinians in Gaza, its continuing occupation of the West Bank, and its poor treatment of its own Arab citizens have earned Netanyahu many fierce critics.

To many, Israel is an “apartheid state” which needs to be isolated and cut off from rest of the world.

Demonstrations against the country, including calls to boycott its goods, have become very common occurrences across the Western world, particularly in the universities. Also, of late, there have been reports of surging antisemitism in Europe and across the West, especially among the youngsters, in part due to Israel’s ongoing oppression of the Palestinians.

In light of these, Netanyahu is looking to bag whatever support he could get from the international community.

The Brazilian leader’s public backing of Israel and his outward antipathy towards the Palestinians mean, he is a reliable partner.

Unlike allies like India, who seek to maintain equidistance between Israel and Palestine, Bolsonaro has thrown his lot with the former.

His promises to move the Brazilian embassy to Jerusalem, and to shut the Palestinian embassy in Brazil, speaks volumes about his commitment to the self-proclaimed “Jewish nation”.

To sum up, in Bolsonaro, Netanyahu has found a kindred spirit. And vice versa.