New year will be beginning of Pakistan's 'golden era': Prime Minister Imran Khan

Petrol was reduced by Rs 4.86 per litre, setting the price at Rs 90.97 per litre, while price of high speed diesel was slashed by Rs 4.26 per litre to fix it at Rs 196.68 per litre.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said the new year will be the beginning of the country's "golden era" as he vowed to "wage jihad" against poverty, illiteracy, injustice and corruption in 2019.

Khan took to microblogging site Twitter to greet people and share his New Year resolution with the countrymen.

"Our New Year resolution is to wage jihad against the 4 ills of our country: poverty, illiteracy, injustice and corruption," he said.

Khan further said that "InshaAllah (God willing) 2019 is the beginning of Pakistan's golden era."

His government also slashed petroleum prices billed a New Year gift.

Petrol was reduced by Rs 4.86 per litre, setting the price at Rs 90.97 per litre, while price of high speed diesel was slashed by Rs 4.26 per litre to fix it at Rs 196.68 per litre.

The two variants of fuel are most commonly used in Pakistan.

Khan's government came to power in August riding on the pledge to create 'Naya (new) Pakistan' but so far struggled to give any major relief to the public.

Its focus on accountability has already been receding into witch-hunt and the government was criticised by the Chief Justice on Monday for putting 172 people, including chief minister of Sindh province, on a no-fly list after a probe into fake accounts.

READ: Will ensure minorities treated as equal citizens in Naya Pakistan: Imran Khan

Similarly, a pledge to start constructing 5 million houses for low income groups in the first 100 days is nowhere in sight.

President Arif Alvi also prayed that the new year would bring success and prosperity to the people and the country.

"I pray that Pakistan continues on its path to progress so that [it] can be rid of poverty, hardship and unemployment," he said.

Khan's promise of a "golden era" followed a similar message by army spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor who termed 2019 as the year of progress.

READ: Pakistan says Kartarpur corridor 'high point of diplomacy' for Imran Khan government

"In our national pursuit for a peaceful, prosperous and vibrant Pakistan, 2019 is year of progress. United we shall consolidate our successes," said Ghafoor.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry tweeted a couplet encouraging the nation to move forward together and look for solutions to the problems that the country is facing.

He urged the people to "live and let others live" and leave outdated customs behind.

