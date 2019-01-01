Home World

Pope Francis makes ode to motherhood, ushers in 2019 after disastrous 2018

In his homily, Francis urged Catholics to allow themselves to be led again as children are led by their mothers, saying "a world that looks to the future without a mother's gaze is shortsighted."

Published: 01st January 2019 06:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2019 06:09 PM   |  A+A-

Pope Francis (File photo | AP)

By Associated Press

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis ushered in the New Year with an ode to motherhood Tuesday, reminding the faithful that a mother's example and embrace is the best antidote to today's disjointed world of solitude and misery.

Francis celebrated Mass in St Peter's Basilica to formally open 2019, a January 1 tradition that is dedicated both to the Madonna and to the Catholic Church's call for peace.

In his homily, Francis urged Catholics to allow themselves to be led again as children are led by their mothers, saying "a world that looks to the future without a mother's gaze is shortsighted."

"It may well increase its profits, but it will no longer see others as children," he said.

"We will all dwell in the same house, but not as brothers and sisters. We need to learn from mothers that heroism is shown in self-giving, strength in compassion, wisdom in meekness," he said.

The New Year follows a disastrous 2018 for Francis.

Last year opened with the explosion of the global sex abuse scandal and ended with the sudden departures of the Vatican spokesman and deputy in a sign of discord and dysfunction within the Holy See.

Spokesman Greg Burke and deputy Paloma Garcia Ovejero quit Monday without explanation, other than to say that their decision had been months in the making and that they wanted to let Francis build a new communications team.

It has been clear for some time that Francis' centralization of the Vatican's byzantine communications operations has run into troubles, with the first communications chief forced to resign after he misrepresented a letter from the previous pope and doctored a photograph.

The spokesman's office has been caught in the middle, often stymied from responding to communications crises, caught off guard by papal statements and shut out of direct access to Holy See decision-making.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pope Francis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple (File | EPS)
Two women in their early 40s offer prayers at Sabarimala
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Modi, Rahul or an accidental PM - whom will India get in 2019?
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp