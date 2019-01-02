16 of 21 crew members rescued from burning ship near Hawaii

By Associated Press

HONOLULU: The US Coast Guard says good Samaritans on nearby merchant vessels rescued 16 members of the crew of a Panamanian car carrier heading from Japan to Hawaii that caught fire in the Pacific Ocean.

The Coast Guard said Sunday three of the remaining five crew members of the Sincerity Ace were found but are still in the water because they are unresponsive.

The agency says the other two crew members haven't been found.

The Serenity Ace caught fire early Monday morning 1,800 nautical miles (3,333 kilometres) northwest of Hawaii.

The Coast Guard has not said what caused the fire on the 198-metre ship.

The US Navy is helping with search efforts.