Home World

Australian government closes major immigration detention centres

In a move that the government claimed as a win for its tough border protection policies, Immigration Minister David Coleman said that Maribyrnong in Melbourne and Villawood in Sydney would be closed.

Published: 02nd January 2019 02:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2019 02:42 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

CANBERRA: The Australian government on Wednesday announced the closure of two onshore immigration detention facilities, saying its efforts to stop people seeking asylum by boat has reduced the number of people in detention.

In a move that the government claimed as a win for its tough border protection policies, Immigration Minister David Coleman said that Maribyrnong in Melbourne and Villawood in Sydney would be closed.

They mark the 18th and 19th immigration detention centres closed by this government during its two terms in power.

There are approximately 1,250 people currently in Australia's eight remaining immigration detention centres, down from 10,200 in mid-2013, SBS News reported.

"The government has stopped the boats, got the children out of detention and closed the once-full immigration detention facilities," Coleman said in a statement.

Maribyrnong was closed immediately after the remaining 107 detainees were transferred while Villawood will be shut down by the middle on 2019.

Stopping asylum seekers from coming to Australia by boat was one of the key pillars of the Liberal National Party's 2013 election campaign where it won power from the Australian Labour Party (ALP).

"Under the previous Labour government, 50,000 people ­arrived on 800 boats, 1,200 people tragically drowned at sea and 8,000 children were put in detention," Coleman said.

"At its peak in July 2013, there were more than 10,000 people held in immigration detention ­facilities in Australia, including 2,000 children."

Every single one of those children who were in detention in 2013 have now been removed, he said. The minister attacked Labour over its border protection policies, saying the former government was "forced to open 17 detention centres to deal with the catastrophic failures of their policies".

The current government's closures saved the country 500 million Australian dollars ($352.4 million), he added.

However, Refugee Action Coalition group dismissed the government's decision to close two immigration detention centres as an "empty gesture". 

The group's spokesperson Ian Rintoul called it a "meaningless announcement".

"The fact is that the government has increased detention capacity with new compounds being opened at Yongah Hill, and a high detention facility opening in the Melbourne Immigration Transit Accommodation, to replace Maribynong," he said.

"There has been no significant decrease in the numbers of people detained on the mainland. In November 2018, there were 544 people who had been in detention more than one year -- up from 505 in September 2018."

"Worse, it is inexcusable that the numbers of people being held in detention longer than a year keeps growing. In November 2018, 281 people had been in detention over two years," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
australia immigration David Coleman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple (File | EPS)
Two women in their early 40s offer prayers at Sabarimala
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Modi, Rahul or an accidental PM - whom will India get in 2019?
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp