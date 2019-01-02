Home World

Ticketing blunder: Cathay Pacific Airways give away Rs 11 lakh-worth tickets for just Rs 47,000

Cathay Pacific is Asia's biggest international carrier and this may come as a blow to their efforts to compete with other Chinese and budget airlines.

Published: 02nd January 2019 11:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2019 11:15 PM   |  A+A-

Cathay Pacific. (Photo | Twitter)

By Online Desk

This new year, some lucky souls were able to buy Rs 11 lakh-worth business class ticket of Cathay Pacific from Vietnam to Canada for just Rs 47,000!

According to a tweet by Cathay Pacific, it was a ticketing error, but they decided to go ahead with the 'special sale'.

Cathay Pacific is Asia's biggest international carrier and this may come as a blow to their efforts to compete with other Chinese and budget airlines.

Cathay is aware of the pricing issue and will provide more details later, a spokeswoman for the carrier told Bloomberg. A business-class return ticket to New York from Vietnam's Da Nang costs around USD 16,000 (Rs 11,20,160) for travel in July and September, according to Cathay's website Wednesday. Ticket prices weren't available for August on the website.

Cathay Pacific has been in news last year for having exposed private information of 9.4 million passengers in World's largest airline data breach.

This is however not the first ticketing error, in 2014 Singapore and Hong Kong Airlines had sold off business class tickets at economy prices.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cathay Pacific Ticketing error Airline error Cheap tickets Economy to business

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sounds of firing echoed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch as ceasefire violation takes place
Train 18 successfully completes all test runs, ready to ply between New Delhi and Varanasi
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp