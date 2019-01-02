Ticketing blunder: Cathay Pacific Airways give away Rs 11 lakh-worth tickets for just Rs 47,000

By Online Desk

This new year, some lucky souls were able to buy Rs 11 lakh-worth business class ticket of Cathay Pacific from Vietnam to Canada for just Rs 47,000!

According to a tweet by Cathay Pacific, it was a ticketing error, but they decided to go ahead with the 'special sale'.

Happy 2019 all, and to those who bought our good - VERY good surprise ‘special’ on New Year’s Day, yes - we made a mistake but we look forward to welcoming you on board with your ticket issued. Hope this will make your 2019 ‘special’ too!

Cathay Pacific is Asia's biggest international carrier and this may come as a blow to their efforts to compete with other Chinese and budget airlines.

Cathay is aware of the pricing issue and will provide more details later, a spokeswoman for the carrier told Bloomberg. A business-class return ticket to New York from Vietnam's Da Nang costs around USD 16,000 (Rs 11,20,160) for travel in July and September, according to Cathay's website Wednesday. Ticket prices weren't available for August on the website.

Cathay Pacific has been in news last year for having exposed private information of 9.4 million passengers in World's largest airline data breach.

This is however not the first ticketing error, in 2014 Singapore and Hong Kong Airlines had sold off business class tickets at economy prices.

