Home World

China maintains silence on USD 2 billion loan to Pakistan

China will continue assistance through trade, investment and all around practical cooperation for the economic and social development of Pakistan, he said.

Published: 02nd January 2019 05:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2019 05:48 PM   |  A+A-

Lu Kang, spokesman of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs (File photo | AP)

By PTI

BEIJING: China reportedly agreed to lend at least USD two billion to Pakistan to shore up its foreign exchange reserves, but Beijing on Wednesday declined to reveal any details.

"China and Pakistan are all weather strategic cooperative partners," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said at a media briefing here on Wednesday.

When asked about a report by the London-based the Financial Times that China has agreed to lend USD 2 billion to Pakistan, Lu spoke about Beijing's continued assistance to Islamabad but did not provide any details.

China will continue assistance through trade, investment and all around practical cooperation for the economic and social development of Pakistan, he said.

"The two sides have always maintained close communication on the relevant cooperation," he said.

China has not disclosed the amount it committed to Pakistan during the maiden visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Beijing in November last.

Khan had sought Beijing's assistance to tide over difficult balance payment crisis.

Some Pakistani media reported that Islamabad is likely to get USD six billion loan but China didn't confirm the amount.

Subsequently, a Pakistani team headed by a top official of the State Bank of Pakistan visited China for detailed talks.

Khan visited China after getting USD six billion assistance commitment from Saudi Arabia.

The UAE also reported to have pledged USD three billion loan to Pakistan.

Facing a tight balance of payment situation, Pakistan has also sought a bailout package from the IMF.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
China Pakistan Beijing

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sounds of firing echoed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch as ceasefire violation takes place
Train 18 successfully completes all test runs, ready to ply between New Delhi and Varanasi
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp