Home World

Justice Asif Khosa appointed new Chief Justice of Pakistan

President Arif Alvi has approved the appointment of Justice Khosa, who will assume the charge of his office on January 18, The Express Tribune reported.

Published: 02nd January 2019 10:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2019 10:09 PM   |  A+A-

Image of Pakistan flag used for representational purpose only

Image of Pakistan flag used for representational purpose only

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, the senior most judge of the Supreme Court, has been appointed new Chief Justice of Pakistan, according to a media report on Wednesday.

President Arif Alvi has approved the appointment of Justice Khosa, who will assume the charge of his office on January 18, The Express Tribune reported.

Incumbent Chief Justice Saqib Nisar will be retiring from service on January 17.

Justice Khosa, 64, has been a senior Justice of the Supreme Court since December 2016.

He has also served as an advocate in the Lahore High Court and Supreme Court.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Saeed Khosa CJI Pakistan new CJI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sounds of firing echoed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch as ceasefire violation takes place
Train 18 successfully completes all test runs, ready to ply between New Delhi and Varanasi
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp