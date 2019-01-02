Justice Asif Khosa appointed new Chief Justice of Pakistan

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, the senior most judge of the Supreme Court, has been appointed new Chief Justice of Pakistan, according to a media report on Wednesday.

President Arif Alvi has approved the appointment of Justice Khosa, who will assume the charge of his office on January 18, The Express Tribune reported.

Incumbent Chief Justice Saqib Nisar will be retiring from service on January 17.

Justice Khosa, 64, has been a senior Justice of the Supreme Court since December 2016.

He has also served as an advocate in the Lahore High Court and Supreme Court.