Home World

PM Imran Khan's British teacher who arrived in Pakistan with the Raj dies aged 101

Major Geoffrey Douglas Langlands was posted to the Indian army during World War II. After independence in 1947 he volunteered to stay on a while longer to help train the new Pakistani military.

Published: 02nd January 2019 07:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2019 07:45 PM   |  A+A-

By AFP

ISLAMABAD: A former British officer who arrived in Pakistan with the Raj and stayed to become one of its most famous educators, with students including Prime Minister Imran Khan, has died in Lahore aged 101, officials said Wednesday. 

Major Geoffrey Douglas Langlands was posted to the Indian army during World War II. After independence in 1947 he volunteered to stay on a while longer to help train the new Pakistani military.

But his brief posting turned into more than seven decades in Pakistan, during which he left the army to become one of the country's most revered teachers. 

He was briefly kidnapped in the tribal areas, spent decades building a school in the mountainous northwest, and for years taught future Pakistani presidents and prime ministers including Khan at the prestigious Aitchison College -- known as the Eton of Pakistan -- in Lahore.

Profiled repeatedly in the British press, which documented among other things his daily breakfast of porridge, a poached egg and two cups of Lipton's tea, he finally retired in northwestern Chitral in 2012 at the age of 94.  

"Aitchison College mourns the passing of Major Geoffrey Douglas Langlands, who left us quietly on Wednesday after a brief illness," the institution announced on its official website.

"Born on October 21, 1917 and affectionately known to all as 'The Major', we acknowledge the life of a soldier, teacher, gentleman, story-teller, mountaineer and humanitarian whose life was devoted in service to others and especially his adopted country Pakistan," the college said.

Langlands, who in his lifetime was awarded two of Pakistan's highest civilian awards, told Britain's Telegraph newspaper in 2012 of his experience being kidnapped while working as the principal of a cadet college in the Waziristan tribal district near the Afghan border.

He said the militants made him walk for hours through the mountains in winter to their village. 

"The military could not assault the village because we would have been killed, so they got a party of elders to approach the kidnappers. They said, 'Look, you can't kidnap the principal.' So they agreed to release me," he said. 

News of his death caused an outpouring on Pakistani social media. 

Khan -- who, Langlands told the Guardian newspaper in 2009, "owes me quite a lot" -- tweeted an old class photo from Aitchison when he was 12 years old.

"Saddened to learn of the passing of my teacher. Apart from being our teacher, he instilled the love for trekking and our northern areas in me," he wrote. 

"Pakistan has lost a great friend and a teacher of generations of its students," tweeted British High Commissioner Thomas Drew. 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan Imran Khan Major Geoffrey Douglas Langlands

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sounds of firing echoed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch as ceasefire violation takes place
Train 18 successfully completes all test runs, ready to ply between New Delhi and Varanasi
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp