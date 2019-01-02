Reunification trend of history: Xi Jinping to Taiwan

By ANI

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday called for Taiwan to accept "peaceful reunification" with China while addressing an event here.

"Reunification is the historical trend and the right path, Taiwan independence is...a dead end," CNN quoted Xi as saying.

The Chinese leader also said, "The historical and legal facts, that Taiwan is part of China and the two sides across Taiwan Strait belong to one and same China, can never be altered by anyone or any force," according to Chinese state media.

He also tried to highlight the shared history between the two states by saying, "The fact that compatriots across the Strait are all Chinese who share a natural kinship and national identity can never be changed by anyone or any force."

The Republic of China, or Taiwan, has always maintained that it is a free country with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen stating that China would have to "face the reality of the existence of the Republic of China" in her New Year's address.

Tsai further urged Beijing to "respect the commitment of the 23 million people of Taiwan to freedom and democracy."

Xi envisions the "One Country, Two Systems" system for Taiwan. "One Country, Two Systems was raised to accommodate Taiwan's reality and safeguard the interests and benefits of Taiwan compatriots ... under the precondition of ensuring national sovereignty and national security," Xi underscored.

"We are willing to create broad space for peaceful reunification, but will leave no room for any form of separatist activities," the Chinese leader mentioned in his speech.

He further outlined that Taiwan is "part of China's domestic politics (and) foreign interference is intolerable," while adding, "We are willing to create broad space for peaceful reunification, but will leave no room for any form of separatist activities."