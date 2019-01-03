Home World

America may waive ‘country quota’ for issuing green card

According to a wire service report, several lawmakers are planning to introduce a legislation to eliminate per-country quota for issuing Green Cards to foreign nationals in the new Congress.

Published: 03rd January 2019 11:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 11:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  If some US lawmakers have their way, thousands of skilled Indians —mostly IT professionals — will find it easier to get the Green Card, which allows them to live and work permanently in the US. According to a wire service report, several lawmakers are planning to introduce a legislation to eliminate per-country quota for issuing Green Cards to foreign nationals in the new Congress beginning January 3. Under the current Legal Permanent Residency (LPR) system there is a seven per cent per country quota on allotment of Green Cards, which in turn has led to a huge waiting period for skilled Indians who mostly use the H-1B work visas to enter the US.

A  recent report prepared by the  bipartisan Congressional Research Service says that if the per-country cap for employment-based immigrants was removed, Indians and Chinese would dominate the flow of new employment-based LPRs. The US Citizenship and Immigration Services says that 306,601 Indian nationals were awaiting Green Cards as of April 2018, followed by China with 67,031. But due to the cap, the current wait period for is nine and half years.

Proponents of eliminating the per-country cap argue that it would level the playing field and allow employers to sponsor job-based immigrants based on their skills. Opponents assert that it would allow India, China and the Phillippines to dominate the path to American citizenship, to the detriment of other countries.

An Indian official, however, warned that this was just a proposal, and until the US Congress actually starts debating it and taking a position on it, “prospective Green Card holders from India shouldn’t hold their breath.”

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Country quota Green card US Green card

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sounds of firing echoed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch as ceasefire violation takes place
Train 18 successfully completes all test runs, ready to ply between New Delhi and Varanasi
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp