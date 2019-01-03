Home World

Buddhist scriptures 'Tripitaka' to be declared part of Srilankan heritage on January 5

The event will be held with the participation of three Chief Incumbent of three chapters and 1,500 Maha Sanga under state patronage.

President Maithripala Sirisena. (Photo | AFP)

Buddhist sacred text 'Tripitaka' is scheduled to be declared as a national heritage of Srilanka on 5th January this year.

Composed in 500 BCE, Tripitaka has been written in Pali, Sanskrit and other Asian languages. The three Tripitakas, namely Sutta Pitaka, Vinaya Pitaka and Abhidhamma Pitaka, are a part of 'three baskets' or pita which means 'baskets or boxes made from bamboo or wood'.

According to a report by Daily News, the ceremony will be held under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena at the historic Aluvihare Temple in Matale. 

A proposal was made by the president and approved by the cabinet to help spread Buddhism among the people of Sri Lanka. The Buddha Sasana Ministry was vested with the power to oversee the reprinting of the Tripitakas.

Over 2000 members of the Maha Sangha will be participating in the historic event. Most Buddhist temples and households will be hosting Buddhist flags in support of the movement.  

