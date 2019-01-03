Buddhist scriptures 'Tripitaka' to be declared part of Srilankan heritage on January 5

By Online Desk

Buddhist sacred text 'Tripitaka' is scheduled to be declared as a national heritage of Srilanka on 5th January this year.

Composed in 500 BCE, Tripitaka has been written in Pali, Sanskrit and other Asian languages. The three Tripitakas, namely Sutta Pitaka, Vinaya Pitaka and Abhidhamma Pitaka, are a part of 'three baskets' or pita which means 'baskets or boxes made from bamboo or wood'.

To uphold the Sri Lankan heritage, reflecting values of Buddhism as an integral part that further sustains our culture, I'm declaring the Theravada Tripiṭaka as a national treasure of Sri Lanka on the 5th of January. pic.twitter.com/QrXtmXjG0s — Maithripala Sirisena (@MaithripalaS) January 2, 2019

According to a report by Daily News, the ceremony will be held under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena at the historic Aluvihare Temple in Matale.

A proposal was made by the president and approved by the cabinet to help spread Buddhism among the people of Sri Lanka. The Buddha Sasana Ministry was vested with the power to oversee the reprinting of the Tripitakas.

Over 2000 members of the Maha Sangha will be participating in the historic event. Most Buddhist temples and households will be hosting Buddhist flags in support of the movement.