Home World

China's 'Jack the Ripper' executed for murdering nearly dozen women

Gao Chengyong, 53, was sentenced to death at the Baiyin Intermediate People's Court in Gansu province in March last year, about 30 years after his first killing.

Published: 03rd January 2019 01:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 01:58 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By PTI

BEIJING: A Chinese serial killer and rapist, dubbed 'Jack the Ripper' and convicted of murdering 11 women, was executed Thursday following a court verdict sentencing him to death.

Gao Chengyong, 53, was sentenced to death at the Baiyin Intermediate People's Court in Gansu province in March last year, about 30 years after his first killing.

Gao has been executed on Thursday morning, state-run China Daily reported.

He faced multiple charges of homicide, rape, robbery and mutilation of corpses committed between 1988 and 2002.

The court found him guilty of killing the victims to cover up robbery and rape in Baiyin, Gansu and Baotou, Inner Mongolia.

Gao confessed to his crimes in the court and said he would not file an appeal, official media reported.

Chinese Police hunted Gao for 28 years until one of his relatives committed a crime and underwent DNA testing in 2015, which led to his arrest in August 2016, a previous report by state-run Xinhua news agency said.

Dubbed "Jack the Ripper" by Chinese media, Gao, a married father of two, followed his victims home before robbing, raping and murdering them.

He cut their throats and mutilated their bodies.

The original Jack the Ripper was a serial killer who was active largely in the impoverished areas in and around the Whitechapel district of London in 1888.

The unidentified serial killer is widely believed to have murdered many women.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jack the Ripper Chinese serial killer Baiyin Intermediate People's Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sounds of firing echoed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch as ceasefire violation takes place
Train 18 successfully completes all test runs, ready to ply between New Delhi and Varanasi
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp