Home World

Nawaz Sharif denied assistant, told to maintain jail room himself

The Punjab province government on Wednesday said it could not provide a prisoner to Sharif who could serve as his "orderly" and that he would have to maintain his room on his own.

Published: 03rd January 2019 07:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 07:33 PM   |  A+A-

Nawaz Sharif

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (File | AP)

By IANS

LAHORE: Pakistan's former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, lodged in the city's Kot Lakhpat Jail, has been denied an orderly and told to clean his prison room himself.

The Punjab province government on Wednesday said it could not provide a prisoner to the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader who could serve as his "orderly" and that he would have to maintain his room on his own, Dawn newspaper reported on Thursday.

Inspector General of Prisons Shahid Saleem Beg said that Sharif was asked to maintain his room to serve the seven-year "rigorous" imprisonment handed down to him in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills/Hill Metal Establishment corruption on December 24.

The National Accountability Bureau, Pakistan's anti-corruption body, while sentencing Sharif had ruled that Al-Azizia Steel Mills -- a Saudi Arabian firm carrying the name of his son -- belonged to the former Prime Minister, who was unable to demonstrate how the project was funded.

The three-time Premier was provided with a "B-class" room in the Kot Lakhpat Jail with a TV set, bed, blanket, heater, a chair and table. The prisons chief said Sharif's case was highly sensitive due to which he was not allowed to go outside his barracks in the prison.

He said Sharif's "rigour had been kept within his barracks". However, he later clarified to Dawn that Sharif had not been put to any rigour and that they were sensitive to how Sharif was treated because the country's reputation was at stake.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan Nawaz Sharif

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Internet 2018: News and privacy without 'Aadhaar'
Agra farmer sends his earning as money order to PM Narendra Modi after his grievances go unheard
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp