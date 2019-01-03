Home World

Ex-Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif files bail plea in Al-Azizia corruption case

The court, however, acquitted him in the Flagship Investment case.

Published: 03rd January 2019 09:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 09:44 PM   |  A+A-

Nawaz Sharif. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Incarcerated former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday filed a plea before the Islamabad High Court to grant him bail and suspend his seven-year jail sentence in the Al-Azizia corruption case till the high court decides on his appeal against the verdict.

On December 24, the Accountability Court 2 of Islamabad handed seven-year rigorous imprisonment to Sharif along with a fine of USD 25 million in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills/Hill Metal Establish­ment corruption case.

The court, however, acquitted him in the Flagship Investment case.

ALSO READ | Nawaz Sharif denied assistant, told to maintain jail room himself

The accountability court, as part of the Al-Azizia Steel Mills judgement, also barred Sharif, 69, from holding public office for 10 years after completing his sentence.

It also ordered the confiscation of Hill Metal Establishment and issued perpetual warrants for the arrest of Sharif's sons, Hussain and Hassan, who were declared proclaimed offenders.

According to the application, Sharif, the top leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has already challenged the sentence in the high court.

The petition claimed that the accountability court had convicted the petitioner on the basis of unacceptable evidence while the court also avoided to respond to the objections being raised by the defendant in the case.

The application claimed that putting Sharif in jail on the basis of the December 24 verdict would be a violation of basic rights of the petitioner.

The Islamabad High Court was urged to grant bail to Sharif until a decision on the appeal against the verdict is not decided.

The Al-Azizia Steel Mill case was about setting up steel mills in Saudi Arabia allegedly with corruption money.

ALSO READ | PML-N leaders question merits of verdict against Nawaz Sharif

Three cases - Avenfield properties case, Flagship Investment case and Al-Azizia steel mills case - were launched by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on September 8, 2017 following a judgment by the apex court that disqualified Sharif in the Panama Papers case in July, 2017.

In July, 2018 Sharif, his daughter Maryam and his son-in-law Captain (retd) M Safdar were sentenced to 11 years, eight years and one year respectively in prison in the Avenfield properties case related to their purchase of four luxury flats in London through corrupt practices.

However, the three were bailed out by the Islamabad High Court in September.

The Supreme Court set the deadline for December 24 to the NAB to wrap up the remaining two corruption cases against the three-time former prime minister.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nawaz Sharif Al-Azizia corruption case Pakistan Prime Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Internet 2018: News and privacy without 'Aadhaar'
Agra farmer sends his earning as money order to PM Narendra Modi after his grievances go unheard
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp