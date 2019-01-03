Home World

Pakistan journalist gets Twitter notice over tweet seeking probe in high-profile murders

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: A senior Pakistani journalist said on Thursday that he got a notice from Twitter over a recent tweet seeking probe in high-profile murders that the microblogging site branded as "violation" of local laws.

Mubashir Zaidi of Dawn News TV channel in a tweet asked about probe into murders of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police officer, Tahir Dawar, and Mutahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Ali Raza Abidi.

"What happened to the inquiry of Tahir Dawar?" he had tweeted.

"The cold blooded murder of #AliRazaAbidi will also remain unresolved like many before him," Zaidi tweeted.

Abidi was shot dead outside his residence in Karachi on December 25, while Superintendent of Police (SP) Dawar was kidnapped from Islamabad on October 26 and his tortured body was found in Afghanistan a month later.

Twitter said it got a complaint that the tweet was a violation of Pakistan's law but it did not identify the complainant.

"I have received an email from @Twitter telling me that my below mentioned tweet is in violation of Pakistani law according to a complaint it received against me from Pakistan.

No idea who is the complainant and how it violates Pakistani law?" Zaidi tweeted.

Though, Twitter clarified that its notice was a legal one but it left the journalist and Twitterati community in confusion.

Zaidi said he was "appalled" due to the complainant and reaction by Twitter.

The complaint against Zaidi came amidst rising concerns about increasing media censorship in Pakistan.

