Home World

Pakistan abolishes on-arrival visa for Afghans

Furthermore, the government also restricted the movement of Afghan nationals in Pakistan and stopped issuance of visas at airports and border crossing points.

Published: 03rd January 2019 07:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 07:12 PM   |  A+A-

Image of Pakistan flag used for representational purpose only

Image of Pakistan flag used for representational purpose only

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday abolished the long-standing facility of on-arrival visas for Afghan nationals, authorities said, citing security risks amid a spike in terror attacks.

Earlier, Afghan nationals were being granted a 30-day visa on arrival at the entry points but now they will be required to apply for a visa from Pakistani missions in Afghanistan, Federal Investigation Agency's Director Immigration Ismatullah Junejo was quoted as saying by the Express Tribune.

The Immigration Wing of the FIA cited increased security risks from the western border as a reason for the move.

Furthermore, the government also restricted the movement of Afghan nationals in Pakistan and stopped issuance of visas at airports and border crossing points.

Once issued a visa, the Afghan nationals will be allowed entry into Pakistan.

Upon entry, they will be asked to fill out details including the time period and place of stay.

The details will be forwarded to security agencies for verification, the report said.

Once the details are verified, the Afghan nationals will be issued residence and travel permits, the report added.

Pakistan has the largest refugee population in the world, according to the United Nations.

Most of these refugees '2.7 million to be precise' are Afghan nationals who fled their country due to war, violence and ensuing economic turmoil.

The UN surveys estimate that 60 per cent of the Afghan refugee population is Pakistan-born.

Citizens from 24 countries are now issued 'on-arrival' visas in Pakistan.

They include citizens from Australia, Canada, China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Belgium, Greece, Iceland, Italy, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Norway, New Zealand, the United States, the United Kingdom, Thailand, Spain, and Singapore, immigration officials said.

Last month, the Pakistan Army said that the fencing of a substantial portion of the over 2,600-km-long Afghan border has been completed and the rest will be finished by the end of 2019.

Pakistan and neighbouring Afghanistan have long been saying that militants in both countries cross the porous border for terror attacks.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan Afghan on-arrival visa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Internet 2018: News and privacy without 'Aadhaar'
Agra farmer sends his earning as money order to PM Narendra Modi after his grievances go unheard
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp