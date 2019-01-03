Pakistan claims to have destroyed second 'Indian spy quadcopter' along LoC

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Army on Wednesday claimed to have shot down a second "Indian spy quadcopter" flying over the Pakistani side of the Line of Control.

Major General Asif Ghafoor, the director general of the Inter-Services Public Relations - the Pakistan Army's media wing, said "Pakistan Army troops shot down another Indian spy quadcopter".

The quadcopter was destroyed in Satwal Sector, he added.

On Tuesday, Maj Gen Gafoor had tweeted along with a picture of the drone, claiming that Pakistan Army troops had shot down an "Indian spy quadcopter" in the Bagh Sector of Pakistani side of the Line of Control, a claim strongly rejected by the Indian Army.

He had said that not even a quadcopter will be allowed to cross (the) LoC.

According to the Pakistani defence officials, "four intruding Indian drones were shot down by Pakistani forces last year."