Pakistan declares Panj Tirath Hindu religious site as national heritage

Panj Tirath, which got its name from the five pools of water present there, also contains a temple and a lawn with date palm trees.

Published: 03rd January 2019 07:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 07:36 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistans_Prime_Minister_Imran_Khan

PM Imran Khan's government also announced a fine of up to Rs 2 million and five years' imprisonment for anyone found guilty of damaging the historic site. (Photo: Facebook)

By PTI

PESHAWAR: The provincial Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in northwest Pakistan has declared the ancient Hindu religious site of Panj Tirath in Peshawar as national heritage.

The five pools of the heritage site now come under the ambit of Chacha Yunus Park and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The KP Directorate of Archaeology and Museums issued a notification under the KP Antiquities Act 2016 declaring the land in the Panj Tirath park as a heritage site.

It is believed that Pandu, a mythical king in the Mahabharata, belonged to this area and Hindus used to come to these pools for bathing during the month of Karteek and worship for two days under the trees.

The site was damaged during the reign of the Afghan Durrani dynasty in 1747, however, it was restored by local Hindus during the period of Sikh rule in 1834 and worship started again.

The archaeology directorate asked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to clear the site of encroachment and allow archaeologists to carry out much-needed preservation work.

It also asked for the construction of a boundary wall around the site.

