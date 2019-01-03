Home World

US trying to rescue 24 fishing crew on remote Pacific atoll

The Coast Guard says the 308-foot Chinese-flagged vessel Ou Ya Leng No.6 reportedly grounded Wednesday on uninhabited Taka Atoll in the Marshall Islands.

Published: 03rd January 2019 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Associated Press

WELLINGTON: The US Coast Guard says a large fishing boat has run aground on a remote Pacific atoll and it's trying to rescue the 24 crew members who made it to shore in a lifeboat.

The Coast Guard says the 308-foot Chinese-flagged vessel Ou Ya Leng No.6 reportedly grounded Wednesday on uninhabited Taka Atoll in the Marshall Islands.

The Coast Guard says it's sending the crew of an HC-130 Hercules plane and is working with three nearby fishing boats and the government of the Marshall Islands.

The Coast Guard says it doesn't yet know what caused the accident, the crew's nationalities, or the status of the boat's cargo and fuel.

Brendon Ritz, from the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Honolulu, says the first concern is the crew's safety.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
US Coast Gaurd Fishing Crew Taka Atoll

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sounds of firing echoed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch as ceasefire violation takes place
Train 18 successfully completes all test runs, ready to ply between New Delhi and Varanasi
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp