Brawl over straw: Video of McDonalds staffer fighting back drunk customer goes viral

The incident that took place in St. Petersburg, Florida has also raked in appreciation for the female worker who managed to punch the customer, a 40-year-old man demanding plastic straws.

Published: 03rd January 2019 07:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 08:21 PM   |  A+A-

Screngrab from the Facebook. (Photo: Facebook)

By Online Desk

In a video where a young McDonald’s employee is seen fighting back an unruly customer has gone viral on social media garnering around 3.3 million views and 67,000 shares on Facebook.

The incident that took place in St. Petersburg, Florida has also raked in appreciation for the female worker who managed to punch the customer, a 40-year-old man identified as Daniel Taylor before the co-workers broke up the fight and called the police.

According to Brenda Biandudi, the woman who shot the video on her mobile phone, Daniel Taylor was angry that the store did not have straws in the condiment and walked over to the cashier.

The cashier, who can be seen standing behind the counter, explained Taylor about the new law which says plastic straws cannot be supplied in the lobby.  (A law that was passed last month by the St. Petersburg City Council states a ban on plastic straws by 2020, as reported by The Washington Post.)

An enraged Taylor pulled the worker by her collar dragging her over the counter. However, she managed to punch the guy putting up a good fight.

Meanwhile, the workers intervened, asking the man to stop and get out of the store.

Daniel Taylor has been arrested and charged with assault.

  • Patty
    I hope that young Lady wasn’t fired!!
    1 day ago reply
