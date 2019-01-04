James Webb likely to replace James Mattis as US Secretary of Defence

By ANI

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump is reportedly considering appointing former Secretary of the Navy, James Webb, as the next Secretary of Defence.

Webb will be replacing James Mattis, who resigned from the post in December last year, citing differences with Trump on major Defence policies, reports Sputnik.

Webb, a former Democrat Senator from Virginia may be asked to overlook the US troop exit from Syria and Afghanistan, if appointed to the post.

Currently, Patrick Shanahan, a former Boeing executive has been overlooking operations at the Pentagon as the acting US Secretary of Defence.